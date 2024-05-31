'Deeply disappointed and shocked': Telford Tory candidate responds to former MP's support of Reform

Lucy Allan, who has served the town since 2015, was suspended by the Conservative Party after tweeting her support for Alan Adams.

She defended her position, stating that any Conservative candidate would find it “next to impossible” to win in Telford under a banner of Rishi Sunak or Jeremy Hunt.

The person who will try and prove her wrong is Hannah Campbell, who has run successful retail businesses and has helped create thousands of jobs through apprenticeships.

“I was deeply disappointed and shocked that she felt she needed to do that,” said Ms Campbell, who came second in Selly Oak in the 2019 General Election behind Labour.