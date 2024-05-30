Council officers snare taxi driver plying for hire in undercover sting

Telford Magistrates Court heard how during an evening enforcement exercise in October 2023, Imran Riaz of Regents Street, Wellington was approached by council officers at Showcase Cinema and agreed to take them to Snedshill Trading Estate, Holyhead Road, Telford.

Private hire taxi drivers are not permitted to pick up passengers off the street who have not pre-booked.

However, officers identified the 35-year-old's vehicle as one licensed by Shropshire Council.

The defendant pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid insurance when he appeared before magistrates on May 20.