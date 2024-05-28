Crew sent to fire involving metal brazier bin in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.50pm reporting a 'fire in the open' in Wyvern, Woodside, Telford.

One fire crew was dispatched to the fire, which involved a metal brazier bin that had fallen.

Firefighters put out the fire and gave advice.

The fire service was finished at the scene at 4.05pm.