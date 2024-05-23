Fire service tackle apartment blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire involved flats on Ketley Park Road.

The road is currently closed, with police, the ambulance service, and the fire service all at the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said it had been alerted to a property fire at around 12.20pm.

It said that the blaze had involved flats in three storey domestic block – but that all people have been accounted for.

Crews wore breathing equipment and used jets to put out the fire.