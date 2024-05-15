Emergency call out after car crashed into domestic garage
Firefighters were called out to reports of a car crashing into a domestic garage in Telford.
By David Tooley
One fire appliance was scrambled from Telford to Wantage in the town at 10.12pm on Tuesday .
When they arrived they found that a car had collided into a domestic garage. But no persons were trapped and the fire crew made the vehicle safe before sending their incident stop message at 10.27pm.