Dog rescued in Telford house fire

The blaze, which started in a kitchen bin, happened in Overdale, Telford.

The dog was fine and left in the care of a neighbour by firefighters. No people were in danger.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 12.50pm on Saturday, April 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Telford.

"Fire in bin in kitchen extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. One dog rescued from property."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.