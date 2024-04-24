Health campaign has reduced A&E pressure, says report

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin launched their ‘Think Which Service’ campaign in January last year in a bid to reduce the demand on A&E departments.

The health authority believed that prior to the campaign around half of people who visited A&E ‘could have been treated by another service’ – for example a Minor Injuries Unit or Urgent Treatment Centre.

Health chiefs said that the campaign launched at the same time they faced their ‘worst ever months for lost hours’.

They said that from September until December 2022 they lost a total of 30,000 ambulance hours at Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals.

Following the launch of the campaign, from January until April 2023, they state that they saw an ‘immediate reduction’ in lost hours, dropping to 10,246 lost hours.

Heath chiefs state that there was also a ‘sustained decline’ in A&E attendances over the campaign period, most notably amongst the over-65 age bracket.

“Attendances at both of our acute hospitals have been lower than the previous year for most of the last 12 months,” said a report about the campaign.

“However, three of the biggest drops were in January 2023 (six per cent lower), February 2023 (six per cent) and March 2023 (nine per cent), against an average of around one to three per cent for the rest of the year.

“For those aged 65+ attendances dropped from 3004 attendances in December to 2596 in February. This is a 13.5 per cent reduction.

“We didn’t see a similar trend in previous years, and our January 2023 attendances across all three groups were lower than any other month since at least April 2019 (excluding initial Covid period).

The ‘Think Which Service’ campaign saw posters on bus interiors and 28,000 household leaflets to households in postcodes in close proximity to MIUs and to ‘high dependency’ A&E user areas.

The campaign focused on advertising the MIUs, pharmacies and NHS 111 Online service. In Shropshire there are MIUs in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

A report about the campaign will be discussed at the Telford & Wrekin Council’s health scrutiny committee later this week.

Health bosses state that during the last 12 months, attendance at their MIUs has been between six per cent and 10 per cent higher than the previous year.

“During the campaign period, we saw larger uplifts vs the comparative month of the previous year,” added the report.

“These increases are largest in the 11 to 17 and 18 to 40 age groups. Compared to 12 months ago, attendees are slightly more likely to attend based on their own decision, rather than an external referral such as NHS 111."

Health chiefs also said that there was a ‘notable increase’ in usage of the NHS 111 online service when compared to the preceding months and England average.

The report added that they have since introduced new campaign videos delivered by healthcare professionals to ‘drive more understanding’ of which services to use.

There is also an advertising van which has visited six ‘high-footfall’ locations in Shropshire aimed at educating the public on how to use services appropriately.