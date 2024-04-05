Major Telford road reopens after months of work

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The B5061 Holyhead Road in St Georges, that has been closed since January 8, has now been reopened.

Telford & Wrekin Council said the major project has reopened on time and on budget after the work at the junction of Furnace Road.

The £500,000 project has included rebuilding 90m of retaining wall, changing the level of and resurfacing the road, widening and resurfacing footpaths, and the installation of traffic lights.

Touchless sensors, being used for the first time in Telford and Wrekin, will allow people with impairments to interact with crossing controls at the junction more easily.

The council said the improvements will link residents around St Georges with the Silkin Way and routes to the town centre while giving drivers better access to and from Furnace Road.

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Place said: “I am very pleased to confirm that the new junction is now open and that the work has been completed on budget and ahead of schedule.

“The teams involved have gone above and beyond to make this happen and I’d like to thank residents for their patience whilst the work was carried out.

“The improvements made not only improve safety for road users and pedestrians, they mean that people in and around St. Georges are better connected to the Silkin Way, town centre and beyond.”