Telford landslip: Rail bosses 'aiming' to reopen line before this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Network Rail crews have been using thousands of tonnes of material to shore up a railway embankment that fell away during after heavy rain earlier this month.

The Shrewsbury-Wolverhampton rail line has been out of action since the landslip on March 8, with rail replacement buses running between the two major stations and limited train services running between Shifnal and Wolverhampton more recently.

Since the landslip the operator said it had hoped to have the line fully open again before Easter, and today confirmed that the "aim" is to reopen it this Friday, March 29.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the company said: "Since a landslip on March 8, we're using thousands of tonnes of material to stabilise the affected section of railway.

"We aim to reopen the line this Friday."

More than 5,000 tonnes of material had slipped beneath a 50-metre section of the railway after persistent heavy rainfall over the winter months had weakened the earth beneath it.