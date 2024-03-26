Man who spat at partner's brother given conditional discharge – four years after the incident

Jamie Wakeley, 31, of Smallwood, Sutton Hill, Telford, admitted two charges of common assault, dating back nearly four years.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the incidents had taken place on June 8 in 2020, with Judge Recorder Julian Taylor hearing Wakeley had appeared at court a total of nine times in his wait for the case to be concluded.

Recorder Taylor said that the length of time the case had taken was one of the reasons he would be imposing a conditional discharge.

The court was told that the incident had been sparked by an argument between Wakeley and his partner, Katie Wakeley.