Charity chiefs assessing the task ahead as work to reopen Shropshire landmark cafe site begins

The Yellow Ribbon Community Chaplaincy has been allocated £320,000 under the Community Ownership Fund to help complete the purchase of the Halfway House, a former cafe halfway up the Wrekin.

Pauline Mack, the charity's chief executive, said: "It hasn't been purchased yet and the Community Ownership Fund does not cover the entire purchase price.

"We'll be putting in from our reserves and there is a big social investment too from the Halfway House Community Interest Company."

Pauline, the charity deputy chief executive Paul Bell, and their property manager Rita Wilkinson, went to the site on Monday to assess what needs to be done.

The site is not connected to the mains water supply and instead uses a local borehole which needs sorting out.