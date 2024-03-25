Fire crews rush to car blaze outside Telford Tesco
The fire service had to be called to a Telford supermarket to extinguish a car fire outside.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the blaze at the branch of Tesco at the Wrekin Retail Park at around 3.30pm on Monday.
A fire crew from wellington used breathing apparatus and a hose to douse the burning car, which a spokesperson said had been “50 per cent involved in fire”.