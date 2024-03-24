Charity wins £320,000 bid to buy landmark Shropshire building

The Yellow Ribbon Community Chaplaincy has won £320,000 under the Community Ownership Fund to buy The Wrekin Halfway House a former cafe that is currently closed.

Yellow Ribbon Chaplaincy reached an agreement last summer to buy the Halfway House, which it hopes to use to connect people to rural areas, educate young people, and reform ex-prisoners.

The organisation provides support for people on release from prison and people who present with complex needs in Shropshire, Staffordshire, Wolverhampton and the West Midlands through mentoring, guidance and practical help. The charity aims to provide somewhere safe and secure to live, something purposeful to do, and someone to offer support.

Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, (Conservative), has welcomed new government funding for the Yellow Ribbon Community Chaplaincy's bid to buy The Wrekin Halfway House.

Mr Pritchard said: “I am delighted that an organisation in my constituency has been supported through the fantastic Community Ownership Fund, ensuring the Halfway House is protected for future generations.

“I know word is spreading about this government fund and the benefits it can bring to local communities. I am encouraging local community groups to see if they could use the available funds to preserve other important local amenities."

The Halfway House, located near the halfway point of the hike up The Wrekin, was used to provide refreshments to walkers over its 150-year history as a cafe, but it is currently closed.

Through the Community Ownership Fund, voluntary and community groups can bid for funding to take ownership of assets and amenities which are at risk of being lost, enabling those groups to run the assets for the benefit of their community.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities confirmed that the Yellow Ribbon Chaplaincy will receive £320,000 from the Government's £150 million Community Ownership Fund to complete the purchase.

Through this latest round of Community Ownership Fund grants, more than 80 additional community treasures across the country - including historic theatres, pubs and museums - will be protected with £33.5 million of Government funding, with successful community projects receiving up to £2 million.

Jacob Young MP, Minister for Levelling Up, said: “We know how much these vital community assets mean to people across the country. They are an important lifeline for people young and old, and they’re the beating heart of our towns, cities and villages.

“That’s why we’re stepping in to protect them with a major rescue package, so we stop these great establishments closing or being lost forever and ensure that they continue to sit at the heart of our beloved communities.”

In June last year the Shropshire Star revealed that the property had been sold to a charity.

The Yellow Ribbon group has said it has plans to use the site to run a cafe and education facilities among other schemes.

The house had been a traditional refreshment stop for walkers on the Wrekin for about 150 years until it was closed and put up for sale a few years ago.

Yellow Ribbon secretary, Pauline Mack explained: “We believe that the Wrekin and surroundings is a place of inspiration and transformation.”

The charity, which is based at Meeting Point House in Telford Town Centre, provides support for men on release from prison and works with residents with complex needs like addictions, mental health struggles, and homelessness.

But the group wants to use the Halfway House to extend its work to all members of the community.

Secretary, Pauline Mack said: “Yellow Ribbon is a Telford and Shropshire charity serving those who want to put their past behind them and look to a new future.

“Some months ago Yellow Ribbon put together a bid, working with Jenny Joy and the Halfway House on the Wrekin CIC, as a 10-year-old charity we were in a good position to put in a capital bid to purchase the Halfway House.

“At the time there was already a cash buyer in place, but subsequently this sale fell through.

“Yellow Ribbon then made an approach to buy Halfway House. The owner was delighted to be able to sell his property knowing that it would be put to good use in the community.

“Yellow Ribbon has experience of running a cafe, providing accommodation, construction skills and furniture restoration work. We are looking to put all these skills into action at Halfway House and enable this to be a real community operation.

