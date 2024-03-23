Owners of Telford landfill site told to take this action to get rid of horrible stench plaguing residents

The organisation confirmed earlier this month that its officers were liaising with the owners of a landfill site at Redhill, off Grange Lane, in Telford.

The site is operated by Potters Midlands, and the Environment Agency previously reported that it had received a number of complaints over the smell from the site.

Now it has revealed that its officers are 'monitoring' the site, and have asked its owners to carry out "a number of actions".

It said those actions include "works to seal infrastructure to reduce odour leaks".

Some members of the public had criticised the Environment Agency for not updating them on any action it has taken over their complaints.

Local residents have complained about the issue in the Donnington and Muxton area, describing an 'eggy' odour that hangs on clothes.

There have also been a host of comments about the issue in recent weeks, with people describing a 'horrendous' and 'putrid' smell.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We are continuing to receive complaints about odours from the landfill site at Redhill in Telford.

“Our officers are monitoring the site and have instructed the operators to carry out a number of actions, including works to seal infrastructure to reduce odour leaks.

“Residents can report environment incidents on our 24/7 hotline 0800 807060.”