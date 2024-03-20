Quad bike rider with child on lap wanted as part of off road bike clampdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Operation Spree, which was launched in a bid to stop the use of off road bikes in public areas, are seeking a man riding a quad-bike with a child on his lap.

He was seen in Stirchley and officers are seeking anyone with information that will lead to his identity.

Meanwhile, officers from Operation Spree are also seeking an off road bike rider seen in Ironbridge.

This individual was seen in Ironbridge

The image was released following reports that the male was riding on the roads and footpaths at The Wharfage.

Anyone with information on either individual is urged to email: opspree@westmercia.police.uk