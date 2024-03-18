Watch: Telford fussy eater was hooked on potato waffles for 30 years until hypnotist cured him

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ben Gojka, 35, munched through six waffles a day from the age of five, getting through more than 65,000 in his lifetime.

The electrician would skip breakfast and lunch and snack on Smarties and fruit pastels before wolfing down a plate of lattice-shaped potato squares for dinner.

He would sometimes add a pork or steak medallion to add flavour but would never miss out on his favourite dish.

Even the thought of eating any fruit or veg would make Ben feel sick and even gag.

Ben became desperate for help when he collapsed and was rushed to hospital last year.

The electrician would skip breakfast and lunch and snack. Photo: SWNS

He was diagnosed with ARFID — avoidant-restrictive food intake disorder – after contacting cognitive behavioural hypnotherapist David Kilmurry.

After undergoing several hypnotherapy sessions, Ben has now been able to enjoy fruit, veg and pasta for the first time.

Ben, who lives with partner Kath, 31, in Telford, said: “I’d have one meal a day, which would be an evening meal.

“I’d have six of these waffles and a steak and pork medallion. It was just one meal a day.

“I’d get the Aldi ones and I’d probably pick up four packs, so 36 waffles, and that would be five packs a week.

“I wouldn’t eat anything through the day, I’d probably just drink Lucozade at work or Ribena.

“Maybe I’d have a pack of fruit pastels or smarties in the evening before I go to bed.”

Ben estimates he's eaten some 65,000 potato waffles. Photo: SWNS

Ben says his food-obsession began when he was around four or five years of age.

He added: “I’ve been bad with food ever since I could remember.

“My mum said I used to eat everything and anything and then at one point I just stopped. I was about two, I can’t even remember.

“I would have a cheeseburger then, but that was it.

“It was more a phobia of eating other foods. If someone said try a bit of apple for £1,000 I would say no chance.

“I wouldn’t even consider trying something, I would start to feel physically ill.

“It's not actually a well-known phobia, most people think it’s fussy eating. It’s actually ARFID.”

Ben his partner Katherine Bates and their dog, Penny. Photo: SWNS

Avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) is a condition where an individual purposely avoids certain foods.

Ben sought treatment for his condition in November from eating expert David Kilmurry and has gone on to eat a range of foods since.

He now eats bran flakes for breakfast and isn’t afraid of trying new foods, but still sticks to his usual supper.

Ben said: “I didn’t know what to expect from hypnotherapy but David put me under and brought me back up and brought in a plate with food on.

“There were bran flakes, bits of apple and dried sultanas. I actually tried them on the first session. I said ‘how is that even possible?’

“I’ve tried salads, red onions, all different kinds of fruit. Apple, blueberries, apple, strawberries, raspberries.

“All the main healthy foods at such. I tried a brussels sprout, raw.

“I do feel a lot healthier in myself and happier.”

Hypnotist David Kilmurry, who cured Ben Gojka. Photo: SWNS

David, who runs clinics in Coventry and in London’s Harley Street, said: “Ben came in with his partner Kath after being hospitalised by his ARFID.

“I was shocked at the fact his safe food was waffles but after hypnosis Ben ploughed through two plates of new foods including spaghetti fresh fruit salads and cereals.

“It was an honour to meet and work with Ben and I wish him the very best health in future as a free eater.

“I hear Ben now loves meals out and spicy sandwiches. I’m very pleased it’s worked out for him.”