Jordan Hickman, aged 29, of Millstream Way in Leegomery was found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday following a two-week trial.

The court heard how Hickman, with the assistance of Jake Jones, aged 21, also of Millstream Way and an 18-year-man from Telford who cannot be named for legal reasons, carried out a series of robberies across Telford in March 2023, over a two-week period.

CCTV footage shown to the court showed the break-ins involved weapons, including a firearm, which were used to intimidate and terrify the shop’s staff.

Overall, the trio managed to steal £1,800 during their two-week robbery spree.

In total the men targeted three charity shops, three barber's shops, three retail shops, four bookmakers, one takeaway and one butcher's shop.

Jones and the 18-year-old man previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary at an earlier hearing.

The three men will now be sentenced together on Friday, April 12 at Shrewsbury Crown Court.