Telford woman cooks salmon in her dishwasher - and says it was 'absolutely fine'

Angie Matthews, 53, ended up with only a dishwasher in her kitchen mid-way through moving house.

She searched online and saw recipes on how to cook salmon fillets in the dishwasher.

Angie, from Telford, decided to give it a go out of curiosity - and incredibly, it worked.

The salmon was accompanied by potatoes and peas - although she confessed she asked her neighbour to cook those instead.

Angie's meal - though the peas and potatoes were cooked by a neighbour. Photo: SWNS

Angie, who isn't currently working, said: "It was more of a test to see if it would work.

"I was stressed at the time and I felt like making myself laugh a little bit.

"I wrapped it twice in foil first.

"My dishwasher was set to intensive because I forgot to turn that button off, so it was way overcooked by the time I took it out.

"But it was still absolutely fine and I did eat it!

"I wasn't really expecting it to work, if I did it again I'd use a shorter cycle.

"But I was surprised it worked. It wasn't inedible in the end!

"It was more of an experiment - I've got myself an air fryer now and I've fallen in love with it.

"But I wouldn't rule out using the dishwasher again if I had to!"

Angie tried the unusual cooking method in February of 2023.

Angie shared it online last week after realising others might find it funny - and she was right.

One commenter joked: "If you close your eyes it looks lovely."

Some of the Facebook reaction to her meal. Photo: SWNS

Another said: "Bet even Oliver didn't ask for more."

A third joked: "Please send me the recipe."

Angie said: "The comments are hilarious - it's cheered me up a lot!

"If there's one thing I've learnt in life is to laugh at myself - there's no point in being too serious is there?"