'Beautiful family home' up for grabs – along with income-generating Airbnb

Signature Sales and Lettings are marketing The Old School House on Park Lane in Telford for £725,000.

The property is split into two – the old and the new – with your money buying you a six-bedroom semi-detached property, and a a potentially income-generating two-bedroom annexe.

Describing a "characterful property" that provides "a seamless blend of the traditional and contemporary", the agents explain how the home has been developed and modernised.

They said: "Originally renovated in 2001, and modernised between 2011 – 2019, the current owners bought the house as a four-bedroomed family home and have raised a family over the past decade.

"The property was updated throughout with a new kitchen, modern wet room/bathroom, new en-suite, extra storage and loft conversion.

"Today, the main house is a spacious six-bedroomed living accommodation, ideal for families and professionals.

"In 2019, the owners built a stunning two-bedroom extension with open, spacious living areas and a beautiful feature balcony.

"This annexe is fully self-contained with regular bookings on Airbnb, attracting corporate guests and tourists from around the country.

"This highly versatile property offers the opportunity to continue with the income-generating Airbnb business or the annexe can be used by family, friends, teenagers and multi-generational families.

"The two houses (annexe and main house) are connected by a doorway in the main hallway; once the door is locked, the annexe is self-contained."