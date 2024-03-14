Obesity in children to be tackled by council plan

The rate of ‘severe obesity’ in reception aged children in Telford and Wrekin is in the top 10 highest across the whole country.

The National Child Measurement Programme measures the height and weight of reception and Year 6 children annually.

Last year in the borough there were 530 reception aged children classed as overweight – 25.4 per cent.

That figure increased to 855 children in Year 6 at school – 38.9 per cent.

A Telford and Wrekin Healthy Weight Strategy 2024-2029 is set to be discussed by councillors and health chiefs at a meeting next week.

“There are above average levels of people who are overweight or living with obesity across Telford and Wrekin,” says the strategy which the council’s health and wellbeing board will consider.

“Children from our most deprived areas are more likely to be overweight or living with obesity. Prevalence is also higher amongst boys compared to girls.

“Children living with obesity are at in increased risk of health problems including asthma, sleeping problems, musculoskeletal problems, and type 2 diabetes. These health problems can worsen as children move through the life course and become adults.

“Services supporting children from early years to adolescents should adopt a whole systems approach to embed tackling obesity into everything they do.

“Outside of the home, children spend most of their time at school, making the role of schools vitally important to supporting children to grow into a healthy weight.”

During the report engagement process 77 per cent of parents felt that ‘teaching healthy cooking from an early age could help encourage children and young people to eat well.

The report states that the Healthy Child Programme, including health visiting and school nursing, is available across the borough.

“A quarter of professionals working with children and families do not know what healthy start vouchers are; another quarter know what they are but do not promote them,” the report states.

“Parents identified more activities outside of school and an increase in PE lessons as ways to encourage children to be more physically active.”

The board states that their Health and Wellbeing Programme supports schools with a toolkit to promote a healthier setting.

“Schools with higher levels of childhood obesity and within our more deprived communities have received targeted support,” the report added.

“Over 6,000 children have benefited from Eatwell and family cooking sessions. Let’s Dine work in partnership with schools to provide healthy and nutritionally-balanced meals. Pupils are often involved in helping to create the menu.”

The report adds that engagement with professionals identified a ‘food as reward culture’ amongst public settings including schools.

“Organisations should work together to create healthier food environments, particularly in settings where residents spend a lot of their time,” added the report.

Healthy Weight Strategy has targeted as a priority that schools across the borough utilise the initiatives within the Schools Health and Wellbeing Programme – including uptake of the Healthy Schools Rating Scheme.

“A whole curriculum approach to healthy weight is adopted in schools,” the report adds as a priority.

“Improved uptake of free school meals for all eligible children ensuring they receive at least one healthy, substantial meal per day. Healthy cooking is taught from an early age and children will have the opportunity to try healthy foods.

“Children living with obesity, and their families will be signposted to support services, including opportunities for physical activity, healthy eating and cooking sessions, the Healthy Families Service, as well as relevant online resources.

“Schools are provided with resources to support compliance with the school food standards and improve access to healthy foods throughout the school day."