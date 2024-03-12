Woman fined more than £3,600 after using a blue badge that wasn't hers to park on double yellows
A Telford woman has been ordered to pay more than £3,600 in fines and costs for displaying a blue badge that didn’t belong to her.
By Megan Jones
In a case brought by Shropshire Council, Amy Tinkler from Telford was charged with two offences for displaying a blue badge which was not hers without the blue badge holder present, whilst parked on double yellow lines in Priory Road, Shrewsbury.
She was also charged with failing to hand the badge to a Civil Enforcement Officer for inspection when required to do so.