'It is what it is' – Rail passengers prepare for two weeks of buses after landslide
Resigned train users were accepting of the rail replacement buses at Telford Central on Monday.
By Megan Jones
The landslide near Oakengates in Telford has meant the town's rail access has been completely cut off.
The closure is currently expected to last a minimum of two weeks, with Network Rail saying that the line will remain closed until at least Monday, March 25. But National Rail have said the closure may remain in place until the end of the month.
So, on Monday, we went down to Telford Central to see how passengers were coping with the rail replacement bus services.