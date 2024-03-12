'It is what it is' – Rail passengers prepare for two weeks of buses after landslide

The landslide near Oakengates in Telford has meant the town's rail access has been completely cut off.

The closure is currently expected to last a minimum of two weeks, with Network Rail saying that the line will remain closed until at least Monday, March 25. But National Rail have said the closure may remain in place until the end of the month.

29-year-old Telford resident Marisa Amplett will be riding the bus a few times a week for work while repairs are underway

So, on Monday, we went down to Telford Central to see how passengers were coping with the rail replacement bus services.