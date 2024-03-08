Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed that talks are underway with The Telford Langley School around a new council-owned swimming pool being built at the site.

In a statement the council said that site would have "a number of benefits for residents in the borough".

It pointed to the setting being a "central swimming facility", "a convenient location for local primary schools", adding that it would complement the authority's sport and leisure facilities already located at school.

The new pool is expected to cost more than £8m.

The council said it would be open for use by the general public as well as local schools.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Labour leader, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with Telford Langley School to explore options on this site for the Captain Mathew Webb Swimming Pool.

"This is our preferred location for the site with options to share leisure facilities here and provide access to swimming for pupils as well as members of the public.

"The new pool will mean that more children can learn to swim – an essential life skill but also a great way to keep fit and have fun. There will also be family swimming sessions, lane swimming, water-based exercise classes and general public swimming.

"Not only this, swimming has a wider impact on communities, with Swim England estimating that the social value of swimming is £2.4billion in England – reducing crime, improving social and community development, improving life satisfaction and physical and mental health. It is these benefits that we also want our residents to enjoy."

The announcement comes only days after opposition councillors urged the council to drop the project and review the authority's capital budget.

Speaking at the authority's full council meeting Conservative Councillor Nigel Dugmore, ward member for Muxton, called for the council to reconsider and build a leisure pool in Telford Town Centre instead.

It came after Conservative group leader, Councillor Andrew Eade branded the plan as a 'vanity project', adding that it is a "swimming pool we don’t need".

Councillor Lee Carter, the Labour cabinet member for the economy and neighbourhood services, rejected the claims, saying: “Dawley is one of the most challenged communities in our borough in an area where they have no access to leisure facilities at all.”