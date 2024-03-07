Council says Telford junction roadworks set to be completed ahead of schedule

Telford & Wrekin Council has been carrying out the work on the B5061 Holyhead Road, at the junctions of Furnace Road and St Georges, since January.

The work will see new traffic lights on the route, with the intention of making crossing the busy road safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Telford & Wrekin Council has now confirmed it expects the road to re-open ahead of schedule – next month.

A spokeswoman for Telford and Wrekin Council said: “Holyhead Road was due to complete at the end of spring but is set to fully reopen ahead of schedule by April 15.

“Progress has exceeded expectations, with completion expected two weeks ahead of the original program. Crews have worked efficiently and while it’s been an inconvenience, the new layout will improve safety and accessibility.

“This is good news for everyone, and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience.

“Work on the busy junction began at the start of January, coinciding with the general return to work after the Christmas holidays. It’s one of two major projects – including Jigger’s Bank in Coalbrookdale – that are due to complete in the coming weeks.”

The council said the new junction would "improve safety and accessibility" across Holyhead Road for pedestrians, cyclists and will also link residents around St George's with the Silkin Way and routes to the town centre, while also giving drivers better access to and from Furnace Road.

It will see touchless sensors used for the first time in Telford and Wrekin, make use of the latest technology and will allow people with impairments to interact easier with controls and other functions will help manage traffic slows.

Footpaths have also been widened and other safety measures are also in progress, including the retaining wall and footpath barriers.