Coaching programme offers the chance for 'life-changing' support

Pupils from the Telford Park and Telford Langley schools have been taking part in sessions delivered by professional coaches from AFC Telford and Brightstar Boxing.

The project focuses on developing skills to manage their mental as well as physical health and provides a network of professional help and support.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Safer & Stronger Communities project has invested £4,000 in the initiative with support from the Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.

Police officers Adam Rock and Sian Evans have also helped deliver the project.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships said: “This project is a clear example of how working closely with communities, we can get the right help to those who need extra support. It’s great to see so many young people involved with the scheme and working with inspiring people like AFC Telford and Bright Stars. Having the Police involved too means young people can develop a relationship of trust and support, making it easier to make positive choices for their futures.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I am pleased to see so many partners, including West Mercia Police, working together to launch this life-changing project. Young people are one of the most vulnerable communities in our society and here in West Mercia, I want to ensure they are protected from being exploited by criminals.

“This new project will give young people the chance to develop a passion for sport and helping them develop a path away from potential crime and paving a future that benefits not only themselves but society.”

West Mercia Police’s PC Adam Rock and Detective Constable Sian Evans said: “The project is about supporting young people within the community. Through sporting opportunities that will be available to them, they will learn key skills such as self-discipline, motivation and resilience.

“It gives them the opportunity to develop their potential through new skills, forging new friendships and we hope that this will have a positive impact on them and that they carry this into their future endeavours."

Joe Lockley, founding director of Brightstar Boxing, said: “At Brightstar we know the importance of organisations working together to be able to create a holistic impact and a strong support network for these young people.

“We have been working with the police for many years and are very excited to work in partnership with AFC Telford and the local policing team to help empower these young people to thrive.

“We have seen how sport can work as a vehicle for change combined with the mentoring and forming positive relationships with police, coaches and each other – this programme can be life-changing.”

Ian Preece, AFC Telford United Foundation Director, said: “We are pleased to announce we will be working alongside West Mercia Police and Brightstar. The sessions are designed to meet the social and development needs of our young people.

“We care passionately for the youth within our community and recognise that this provision will offer structured activities to engage and encourage our youngsters into positive activity.

“Youth services provide safe spaces and trusted relationships with adults that can be the difference between being drawn into damaging situations.”

For more details or to get involved with the Safer & Stronger Communities project, visit www.telford.gov.uk/saferstronger