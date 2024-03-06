'All accounted for' after midnight water rescue
Emergency services were scramble to a Telford beauty spot following reports a person had gone into the water at Randlay Pool.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they sent three fire engines along with the water rescue unit to the pool at around 12.39am on Wednesday.
West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene, but a spokesperson for SFRS said following a thorough search, all persons were accounted for.