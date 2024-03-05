Where and when - Telford's pop-up prom shop venues revealed

The prom pop-up shop was initially a Madeley Town Council initiative and the brainchild of Councillor Kelly Middleton.

The scheme has grown over the past few years and there are now more pop-up events across Telford & Wrekin in partnership with town and parish councils.

Donations allow teenagers to attend a drop-in sessions held across the borough and pick their free outfit at events between 3.30pm and 8pm.

Madeley mayor Helena Morgan says this year they have already had lots of donations from people and businesses wanting to help.

“I have just been given a donation of 14 dresses which is incredible,” she said. “I genuinely believe that the initiative helps to ease the pressure from parents who are already struggling.

“Proms now cost a lot of money and it isn’t as easy to say to your teenager, ‘you can’t go’. If we can sort an outfit out then that helps massively.

“The scheme started out small as we had no idea if there would be a demand. We found very quickly that children from all over the borough and wider county were coming to look.

“Following that we have now started to work with other town and parish councils so that people don’t have to travel so far.”

This year’s prom pop-up events for pre-loved ball gowns and suits will be held at Brookside Central on April 4, Dawley Town Hall on April 11, Ketley Community Centre on April 18, Jubilee House in Madeley on April 25, The Wakes in Oakengates on April 29, Sambrook Centre in Stirchley on May 2, The Hub in Newport on May 9, Arleston Community Centre on May 23, and Turreff Hall in Donnington on May 30.

The prom pop-up is currently taking donations of pre-loved and new ballgowns, suits, shoes and bags for their events across Telford & Wrekin.

Anybody able to donate should call 01952 567280