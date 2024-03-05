Book swapping event on all week at Telford Centre

The partnership has seen the launch of a free book exchange, running until March 7.

Visitors can swap well-loved books for new reads or drop in for a chance to win a £100 gift voucher to be spent on new books at Waterstones at the centre.

People can drop off books at the Telford Centre Customer Service Desk, located by the side of Boots and opposite Pandora.

Katie Broome, Telford Centre marketing manager, said: “We can never underestimate the importance of reading and World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity to highlight this. We hope the Book Swap Stop will be an opportunity for customers to pick up pre loved reads they can enjoy for free while also encouraging readers to donate books that can be shared with others. We’d like to give a big thank you to Waterstones for helping us with this initiative.”

For further details visit telfordcentre.com