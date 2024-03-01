Six marathons in six days for runner Brandon

TAARC has been a great support to Brandon at times when he was struggling with his mental health, giving him routine with football in the community, which is run weekly by Alex Richardson. The charity played a crucial role in helping him find his feet again and he wants to give something back to them so they can continue to help others in the community.

Brandon, from Donnington, has already completed races at Long Mynd, Aintree and Sutton Coldfield, came second place over the weekend at Milton Keynes with a time of 1 hour and 20 minutes, and next on the calendar is the Running Grand Prix at Oulton Park on March 3, followed by Nottingham Holme Run on March 10.

The journey has been very challenging at times, Brandon said: "It's very hard running on your own with everything hurting every day, the constant pain the constant crying put your body through hell, but I always say to myself remember why you started, you got this, I will fight for those who suffer."

Brandon is eternally thankful for the team around him who continue to be a great support, he added: "My mother has been there for me every step of the way and has always told me to believe in myself."

"Alex Richardson, Zachary Barnes, and Nakita Rutherford have also aided me along the way and helped build my confidence, I can't thank my team enough".

Brandon believes that you can do anything you put your mind to with hard work and determination.

If you would like to donate to Brandon's fundraising for TAARC visit: justgiving.com/page/brandon-marsh-zachary-barnes-2weeks-2-half-marathons