Development of former Telford factory site sees new co-op store open

A new convenience store opened its doors in Telford on Thursday.

By Megan Jones
Staff member Charlotte Cowdrill, manager Denis Bell-Blake and operations manager Lindsay Pearce celebrate the opening

The latest branch of Your Co-op Food just outside of Wellington began welcoming customers through the doors on Thursday morning.

The store is part of the 'new district centre' of a larger redevelopment of the former Maxell site off the Shawbirch Roundabout, which already houses a drive-through Costa.

A green light was given to the development of 375 new homes on the site back in 2022.

