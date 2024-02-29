Development of former Telford factory site sees new co-op store open
A new convenience store opened its doors in Telford on Thursday.
By Megan Jones
The latest branch of Your Co-op Food just outside of Wellington began welcoming customers through the doors on Thursday morning.
The store is part of the 'new district centre' of a larger redevelopment of the former Maxell site off the Shawbirch Roundabout, which already houses a drive-through Costa.
A green light was given to the development of 375 new homes on the site back in 2022.