Theatre redevelopment backed by residents in consultation

Work to remodel the theatre is being funded through £15.5million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Once work is complete the theatre will have an increased capacity of 750 in a two-tiered main auditorium.

Proposals include a new bar and dining facility, a second new access, a small studio theatre and improved backstage areas.

Telford & Wrekin Council carried out a public consultation on the plans, which will see the last theatre performance taking place next month, before the site is closed until October 2026.

A total of 597 people responded to the consultation and 74.9 per cent thought that ‘remodelling the theatre would bring more visitors to Oakengates supporting local businesses’.

However, concerns were raised during the consultation exercise about the availability of car parking spaces and opposition to the existing café being forced to close.

The council states that comments and suggestions will help to inform ‘the next stages’ of their design, which will be published before a planning application is submitted.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for heritage and leisure said: “The overwhelming support received from the community is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our residents, theatre patrons and stakeholders.

“This project will undoubtedly contribute to creating a vibrant and culturally rich environment for everyone.”

Councillor Healy previously said that now is the ‘right time’ to re-build the theatre which is 60 years old.

More than half of the respondents said that they currently visit the theatre ‘two or three times’ a year and 64.5 per cent ‘indicated that the plans would make them more likely to visit the theatre in the future’.

During the consultation phase 12.4 per cent of respondents said that they found it difficult access to and exit the theatre.

Incorporated in the re-modelling plans is a proposed second entrance closer to the public car park, which was backed by 76.6 per cent of respondents.

As part of the consultation comments were grouped into themes.

The most popular theme was ‘support for plans to remodel the theatre’ – with 49 comments.

Improvements to seating, including more space between rows of seating to help with access, and the quality/comfort of seating was also a popular theme.

Some 33 comments were received about car parking and the consultation survey report states that ‘over half of which referenced a concern about the availability of car parking spaces.’

The consultation saw 29 comments made ‘stating that they do not want the existing café in the theatre to close’.

Stage improvements and the need for a bigger stage with more ‘wing space to accommodate larger productions’ was highlighted.

Comments were also made about the ‘need to improve the quality, diversity and size of acts and shows’.

The need to provide more toilet facilities and a ‘good quality’ disabled and changing spaces toilets was also highlighted by respondents.

A total of 19 comments were made ‘expressing that they do not support the plans to remodel the theatre, including that the investment was not necessary and that they like the existing theatre’.

Of those who took part in the consultation 82.2 per cent were aged between 35 and 74, with the majority of respondents aged 55 to 64.

Fewer than one in 20 of the respondents were from a ethnic minority background.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for place added: “The positive feedback reinforces our belief that the Telford Theatre Remodelling Project is a crucial step towards boosting our local economy and cultural scene.

“We thank the community for their active participation and look forward to delivering a theatre that meets their aspirations.”

Although a planning application has yet to be submitted the last scheduled performance at Telford Theatre is on March 1, with the annual pantomime taking place this year at the Telford International Centre.