Telford roadworks continue with a month still to go
A busy Telford road remains closed as works to improve a junction and repair a retaining wall continue.
Holyhead Road near to Ketley in Telford was closed on January 8 as Telford & Wrekin Council set about installing new traffic signals with the junction at Furnace Road to improve safety.
Resurfacing works to improve the condition of the highway and repair works to an adjacent retaining wall to ensure long term stability of the road, are also part of the works.