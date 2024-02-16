Mystery mucky stench in Telford village gives residents a real headache

Laura Stoner has lived in Ryder Drive in Muxton with her son and husband for the last four years.

She said they began to notice a strange stench after Christmas and that it has become so overpowering that Laura had to take two weeks off work due to migraines caused by the smell.

She said: "It started in January. It really smacks you in the face. It comes and goes and it is difficult to describe but when you leave the house it is really noticeable. It is sort of a waste smell with a chemical element.

"Some days it is so bad that you can't put the washing out. It is worse if you approach Muxton from the Asda Donnington end. Some days it is so bad that it triggers migraines or headaches for me and I had to take two weeks off work because of it.

"Parents at my son's school have also complained about it. One of them thinks it could be coming from the nearby landfill and somebody else said it could be coming from the new estate near Asda, but I don't know what it is.

"I've tried to report it to Telford & Wrekin Council but there doesn't seem to be anywhere on the council website to report smells."

Iain Alexander, chairman of Muxton Parish Council, said unsavoury odours were not uncommon in the village, but he doubted the smell was coming from the nearby landfill site in Redhill.

He said: "We do often get smells from farmers when they are spreading on their fields but I don't think it can be from the landfill site as that is more than five miles away."

He added that issues with environmental health should be reported to Telford & Wrekin Council at telford.gov.uk/my-telford.