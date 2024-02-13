Firefighters donate old hoses to Telford zoo to be turned into climbing frame for animals
Firefighters in Shropshire paid a visit to a popular wildlife park this week to donate old hoses so that they can be turned into climbing frames for the animals.
Wellington Green Watch visited Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Hadley to hand over the hoses.
Posting a picture to X (formerly Twitter), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The lemurs and meerkats are going to have some fantastic new climbing frames made with the hoses.
"Thanks Fire Hosetech for helping us donate."