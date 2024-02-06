Greggs plans for industrial unit move forward despite concerns from other businesses

Greggs have had plans approved to convert a storage and distribution warehouse at Unit 15 on Hortonwood 33 into a bakery.

Telford & Wrekin Council approved plans for the building include a seating area to allow customers to ‘eat in’. There will also be a servery, toilets and back of house areas for food preparation and storage.

The shop has been given the green light to open from 5am until 11pm seven days a week which Greggs says would ‘meet local demand’.

The mid-terrace warehouse was previously occupied by a PPE equipment company for storage and distribution of their products.

The site has communal parking directly to the front of proposed shop and a service yard to the rear. Greggs will be allocated 10 parking spaces for the site.

Greggs have now submitted plans for a new shopfront, rear security door, two air conditioning condenser units in a security cage and two extraction vents.

Further plans submitted are for three internally illuminated signs carrying the traditional Greggs sign to be placed on the Unit 15 building.

“Greggs PLC has a requirement for a new bakery in this location to serve workers and visitors to the surrounding area and to meet an identified need within this location,” said Greggs in their previous planning statement. “This has been a long-standing requirement and Greggs have previously sought permission for a store in this location.

“This offer will enable local people and workers to obtain sustenance whilst in the local area or passing the site.”

Greggs expects the shop to create 20 jobs including two full-time and 18 part-time positions.

“Food and drink options in the area are very limited at present, which results in the need for people to go further afield during their break times,” the initial application statement concluded.

“It is envisaged that the proposed Greggs unit on Horton Park Industrial Estate will improve the attractiveness of the site to future employees and employers by providing an easily accessible and healthy lunching option and provide employment opportunities in its own right.

“Furthermore, due to the location of the proposed bakery, its limited scale and turnover, its impact will be negligible and designated centres further afield are not materially harmed.”

K R M Contractors Ltd in Unit 12 of Hortonwood objected to the initial application after raising fears about additional traffic and that parking requirements for Greggs would be ‘detrimental’ to other businesses.

“There is a Greggs approximately one mile away and so I don’t see why we need another, said Colin Rumbles from the business.

Kevin Downes Transport of Unit 13 also raised an objection to the previously approved plans with additional concerns about litter in the area and anti-social behaviour.

“It will just be a prime site for becoming a local hangout which brings major problems such as break-ins and major litter that we will have to tolerate,” said the objection.

Plans for a new shopfront, air conditioning units and extraction vents can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal, application number TWC/2024/0092. Plans for three illuminated signs can be viewed on application number TWC/2024/0091.

Any comments should be made during the consultation phase which ends on February 23.