Firefighters called after tumble dryer catches fire at Telford home

The incident happened at Hopkins Heath, Shawbirch, on Tuesday afternoon. Paramedics were not in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 2.17pm on Tuesday, February 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Telford which involved one tumble dryer in garage. Fire crews used one hose reel jet, one covering jet, two breathing apparatus and small gear.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.