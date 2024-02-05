Police urge responsibility from dog owners after swan was savaged to death

The incident took place at Trench Pool, close to the Blue Pig public house in Telford, last month.

Wildlife experts were called to help but by the time they arrived the swan had died from its injuries.

There were angry responses from a number of residents who regularly saw the swan, with many calling for action to be taken over the incident.

Now police in the area have asked dog owners to take care to ensure their animals remain on leads around wildlife.

The advice has been included in the newsletter from the Donnington, Trench and Wrockwardine Wood Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team.

They said: "We are encouraging all pet owners to help keep wildlife and livestock safe following the loss of the black swan, which lived at Trench Pool, Trench, Telford.

"Loose dogs are one of the biggest causes of wildlife disturbance – this is particularly problematic when many species are breeding and vulnerable either on or near the ground.

"Dogs can also be a threat to grazing livestock, with regular problems reported on land owned by wildlife trusts.

"Dog waste too is dangerous for wildlife as it can carry disease, scare animals away and fertilise soils, affecting the natural balance of fragile habitats.

"Dog owners can help wildlife if they keep dogs on short leads on nature reserves and in the wider countryside, clean up after animals and dispose of dog waste in bins or at home, and avoid using nature reserves if walking large groups of dogs."

They added: "It is great to see so many people benefit from enjoying beautiful natural areas while out walking their dogs, but we urge responsibility."