Untaxed owner in the soup after car seized on police officer's lunch stop
A keen-eyed police officer on his way to buy a tin of soup saw an untaxed car and had it seized.
Telford PC, Rob Hughes, realised the grey SUV had not been taxed since September last year when he spotted it on his lunch break.
Taking to Twitter (X.com) to explain the seizure, West Mercia Police said further checks showed the car was also uninsured.
They added: "Sometimes even mundane tasks such as purchasing a can of soup can help catch an offender."