Grant applications open for community group funding to reduce loneliness

A new grant funding has opened for applications, to support borough community and voluntary groups in tackling adult loneliness in Telford and Wrekin through social activities.

Telford & Wrekin Council, in partnership with Shropshire Community Foundation, is launching new Welcoming Spaces Grants, open to not-for-profit organisations including community or voluntary organisations, faith-based organisations, registered charities, town or parish councils and social enterprises.

Organisations can apply for grants of up to £500 to support new or existing activities, open and inclusive to all, to reduce loneliness and social isolation in adults.

The grants can cover expenses related to these activities such as equipment, arts and crafts materials, room hire and promotion of the activities within the local community.

Applications for the Welcoming Spaces Grants can be submitted on the Shropshire Community Foundation website until Tuesday, March 12.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for healthy, safer & stronger communities and partnerships, said: “Nationally, there is growing recognition that loneliness and social isolation are serious issues that and can affect anyone of any age or background.

“In our borough, some people are also struggling with loneliness. As a council, we want to help all our residents access activities that enable them to feel connected to their community, to go out, make friends and socialise – all of these can significantly enhance their wellbeing.

“Community groups are best placed to understand the needs of their communities and the support required to help people engage and build social connections."

Selina Graham DL, chair of trustees at Shropshire Community Foundation said: “Welcoming Spaces has identified that loneliness is a huge threat to health in the UK.

“This is a great opportunity for the Shropshire Community Foundation to work with Telford & Wrekin Council identifying and helping people to fight loneliness and feel more connected to their community and each other – connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

If you are part of a community group and want to apply for a Welcoming Space grant of up to £500, visit shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk/open-grants