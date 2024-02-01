Meet the man who won't let his severe mobility issues stop him from taking on London Marathon

Dwain Reynolds, 41, of Hadley, Telford, is raising money for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA) as part of his marathon challenge.

The rare genetic disorder is close to his heart, with both he and his son having the condition.

So far Dwain has raised nearly £500 for the charity – with a target of at least £2,500.

He said: "The condition causes benign tumours, which can grow in the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys and on the skin.

"It is fairly rare but a town the size of Telford or Shrewsbury may have 10 to 12 people with the condition, even if undiagnosed".

Dwain's Marathon story is one of overcoming adversity.

Back in 2015, mobility issues and epilepsy left him needing to use a pair of crutches for two years.

The situation means the marathon is "a huge personal challenge" and one which he "never thought possible."

Dwain said he is particularly grateful to the TSA for introducing him to an experimental drugs trial during this time of his reduced mobility.

He said: "Without a change to my meds and intervention by the physio, I'm not sure I'd even be walking again, yet here I am taking on a marathon! It won't be quick or pretty but I will do it!"

Though Dwain's mobility is currently stable, the issue is de-generative and he still has regular seizures.

He said: "I've always been encouraged to do things in spite of my conditions – playing football, Scouts, going to work and challenging myself when I'm feeling down.

"I would also thank my family and friends for their ever-present love and support."

To follow Dwain's training process or support his efforts visit www.justgiving.com/dwain-reynolds