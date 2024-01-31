Shropshire Star
Fire service tackle blaze at derelict building

The fire service were called to deal with a fire involving undergrowth around a derelict building.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Two fire crews were sent to the incident

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the incident, on Crewscent Road in Wellington, shortly after 3pm.

Two crews from Telford Central and Wellington were sent to the scene, with an Operations officer also in attendance.

The crews wore breathing equipment while they used jets to extinguish the blaze.

They finished at the scene shortly after 3.30pm.

