Parish and town councils taking over more and more services says councillor

Due to the financial pressure Telford & Wrekin Council has agreed for some town and parish councils to take over certain services.

Newport Town Council is the latest council to take over the running of its town library to secure its long-term future.

The town council also pays for street lighting and manages the town’s cemetery, toilets and allotments as part of its services.

Tim Nelson, borough council ward member and town councillor in Newport, says that street lighting and libraries are the ‘thin end of a very thick wedge’.

“I would anticipate that parks and play areas could be next,” he said.

“The sum of parish precept burden taxed across the borough is now into millions. The days of a part-time clerk are long gone, most parishes have a five-year plan.

“For them to professionally do their jobs, budget their funds and inform their residents they need up front comprehensive knowledge of what services are coming their way, when and what the proposed costs are going to be.

“The days of piecemeal should be behind us, we look forward to the dialogue but even more we look forward to a plan.”

At last week’s Telford & Wrekin Council’s full council meeting councillors voted to approve their tax base for the financial year 2024/25.

As part of the agreed tax base is a ‘special fund tax’ which is levied for those areas where Telford & Wrekin Council provides footway lighting service, which are in other areas provided by the town and parish councils.

This includes: Dawley Hamlets, Great Dawley, Hollinswood & Randlay, Lawley and Overdale, Madeley, Oakengates, Stirchley & Brookside, The Gorge, and Wellington.

If any of the other parishes that currently have responsibility for footway lighting decide to return these to Telford & Wrekin Council’s responsibility they will also be charged.

Councillor Nelson asked if these councils have been consulted upon about the levy? He said he feared that the ‘special fund tax’ levy will set a precedent for future service devolution.

“Will there be a general principal established one day whereby when a service hitherto supplied universally, such as leisure centres, is taken over by one parish then succeeding parishes will be required to take over their leisure centre and if they refuse be taxed?”

"How much is taxed in the special fund tax in respect of footway lights. If a parish decides to take on lights during the year is it charged pro-rata?”

In response, Councillor Nathan England, cabinet member for finance, said that the special fund taxbase is a way that the council collect money on the parish council’s behalf.

He added that the first section is for footway lighting and cemeteries. The second is for footway lighting only.

“I’m not aware of any other agreements for any other services and I believe councils can apply and be part of that scheme if they want too,” he said.