Outpouring of sadness after black swan dies following reported dog attack

The swan, which lived at Trench Pool, close to the Blue Pig public house in Telford, was reportedly savaged by a dog at around 12.40pm yesterday.

Cuan Wildlife Centre were called to help but said that the swan had died from its injuries by the time they arrived.

The swan was popular with drinkers at the pub and was known for its friendly and 'chatty' nature.

A post from the Blue Pig on social media shared the sad news, with more than 100 people responding, sharing pictures and stories of their encounters with the bird.

Nikki Backhouse, office manager, from Cuan Wildlife Centre had attended to see if they could help.