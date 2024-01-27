Four people arrested before Telford protests today but police say 'no significant issues' occurred

But officers say the protest by activist Tommy Robinson and his supporters, and a counter protest organised in response, "concluded without any significant issues".

Superintendent Jamie Dunn, the Telford Local Policing Commander, said: “I’d like to thank local residents, businesses and those visiting the town centre today for their support and understanding while the protests took place.

“We can confirm both protests have now concluded without any significant issues although four people were arrested before the protest took place after they were involved in anti-social behaviour."

He said that during the protest a video about child sexual exploitation in Telford was screened, and encouraged victims of exploitation to contact police.

"In July 2022 West Mercia Police made an unequivocal apology to victims and survivors of CSE after the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation was published," a statement reads.

"If you would like to speak to police about child sexual exploitation, whether you are concerned it is taking place or you have been a victim in the past please contact us online."

If you do not want to speak to police you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.