Steaming pile of compost in Telford sparks fire service call-out

One fire appliance was scrambled from Wellington to Horsehay Methodist Church to reports of a fire in the open at 9.13am.

When the fire crew arrived they found that the call had been a false alarm but made with good intent.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the cause of the alarm was a "composting heap giving off steam in cold conditions".

They did not have to use any equipment and declared it all over at 9.26am.