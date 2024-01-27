Steaming pile of compost in Telford sparks fire service call-out
A steaming pile of compost caused a fire alert in Telford this morning.
One fire appliance was scrambled from Wellington to Horsehay Methodist Church to reports of a fire in the open at 9.13am.
When the fire crew arrived they found that the call had been a false alarm but made with good intent.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the cause of the alarm was a "composting heap giving off steam in cold conditions".
They did not have to use any equipment and declared it all over at 9.26am.