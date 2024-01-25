Telford drama group to perform Sleeping Beauty

Telford's The Crown Players are performing Sleeping Beauty as their annual pantomime, and performances begin next month.

The group raised £6,000 last year for Midlands Air Ambulance following their production of Jack and the Beanstalk, and over the years, the drama group has raised more than £146,000 for local charities.

Sleeping Beauty is to be performed at the Charlton School in Wellington from Monday, February 12 to Saturday, February 17.

Performances start at 7.30pm Monday to Thursday, 6.30pm on Friday and 1.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost £7 for adults, £4 for children/concessions and £20 for a family ticket.

Tickets are available from thecrownplayers@gmail.com.