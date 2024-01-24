'Two for the price of one' as drugs raid on Telford house reveals Shawshank-style hole to next-door

Officers from Telford's relatively new Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team carried out a raid on a property on Warrensway in Woodside on Tuesday morning.

The Shropshire Star was invited along to watch the action unfold.

The team gathered at Malinsgate Police Station for an 8am briefing, where they were told fans had been heard whirring away at the property.

Within the hour, 15 officers piled out of a police van and two unmarked vehicles to surround the terrace house at around 8.55am.

With a swift blow of a battering ram, the front door was easily taken down - but access to the property would prove to not be so simple.

Confronting the team were a series of reinforcements throughout the house including screwed-in doors, a blockade to the upper floor and even a false wall.

Officers inspect the double layer of doors that was proving a handful to break down

But the obstacles were no match for the ram and the sheer determination of the officers behind it.