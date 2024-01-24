'Excessively smoking' chimney sparks house fire alert in Telford
Excessive smoke from a chimney caused a house fire scare in Telford.
By David Tooley
Two fire engines from Telford Central and Wellington rushed to Bridge Road at 9.26am on Wednesday after receiving a call reporting a house fire.
With an operations officer also in attendance the crews used a thermal camera on the scene.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident was a false alarm with good intent, caused by excessive smoke from chimney.
"Crews carried out a thorough search using thermal imaging camera and gave advice to the occupier."
The crews sent their stop message at 9.55am.