'Excessively smoking' chimney sparks house fire alert in Telford

Two fire engines from Telford Central and Wellington rushed to Bridge Road at 9.26am on Wednesday after receiving a call reporting a house fire.

With an operations officer also in attendance the crews used a thermal camera on the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident was a false alarm with good intent, caused by excessive smoke from chimney.

"Crews carried out a thorough search using thermal imaging camera and gave advice to the occupier."

The crews sent their stop message at 9.55am.