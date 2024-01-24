Council refuse home extension

Applicant Sonny Talwar submitted plans in November for a side and rear extension to the three-storey Corndon House in Arleston Manor Mews, Arleston.

Submitted plans show that the extension would have increased the house from five to seven bedrooms – including a new master bedroom.

However, Telford & Wrekin Council has refused the application after it faced opposition from their built heritage conservation officer and the owner of Grade II listed Arleston Manor.

“Although located to the rear of Arleston Manor behind a later extension, it is in very close proximity to the listed building adjacent to its boundary,” said the council’s planning officer.

“The proposed extension would be visible in views of its side elevation, including the principal timber framed building and the extension, built in a subordinate brick gabled form.

“The proposal is for a substantial flat roofed three-storey extension infilling the L-shaped plan of the house and extending slightly beyond its southwest elevation to wrap around the gable end.

“In addition to being wholly unsympathetic to the host building, in terms of its mass and form, the extension would present a full three-storey blind brick elevation immediately adjacent to the listed building.

“This would be a particularly harmful and incongruous addition failing to respect the character of the listed building or the need to limit development around it to protect its historic setting.”

Mark Davies, of Arleston Manor, objected to the proposal stating that the plan was for an ‘excessively large extension’ to be built.

He said that the planned height was a ‘particular concern’ and argued that the design was not in keeping with nearby properties.

The council’s planning officer concluded that the scale and position of the proposed extension impact would result in an ‘overbearing impact’ on Arleston Manor.

Despite this the officer commented that the design meant there would be no overlooking or loss of privacy created.

“The proposal is not considered to result in any significantly detrimental harm upon other neighbouring properties,” they added.

“Overall, the design of this proposal is considered to be at odds with the character and appearance of the original dwelling.”

The council’s built heritage officer raised concerns that the extension would be ‘excessive in height and incongruous in form’.

They argued that the proposed flat roofed dormer would consequently have ‘some negative impact’ on the setting of the listed building as viewed from the northeast.

“As such, the proposal would fail to protect the setting of the Grade II* listed Arleston Manor and given the sensitivity of the location, it is not considered that any amendments could address the harm identified,” they concluded.

In conclusion the planning officer said: “The local planning authority considers that as a result of the scale, roof form and location, the proposed scheme results in an incongruous form of development that substantially alters and is at odds with the character and appearance of the original dwelling.

“It also fails to preserve the setting of the nearby Grade II* listed building.”