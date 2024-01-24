A cottage built without planning permission is now legal - council decides

Peacock Cottage in Charlton was originally an agricultural building, forming part of the Charlton Barns property.

Owners Tim and June Slater state that the building was converted and ‘occupied as a principal residence’ since 2018.

Submitted plans for the property shows that the building contains two bedrooms, a shower, kitchen and living room.

They have now had an application for a lawful development certificate for an existing use granted by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Planning agent Mid West Planning Ltd said that the main Charlton Barn was converted into a residential dwelling in the early 1990s.

It was approached by the owners to apply for a lawful use certificate for the change of use of the rural building to an independent dwellinghouse, ‘as prior planning consent was not obtained’.

“Further investigations with Tim Slater have confirmed that the development has been substantially completed and occupied more than four years,” said the planning agent in a supporting statement.

“This is evidenced by tenancy agreements and other documentation for when Mr & Mrs Slater purchased the site in 2018.

“The signed witness statement of Mr Tim Slater contains conclusive evidence to demonstrate, on the balance of probability that the development and use of the building as an independent dwelling has taken place continually for in excess of four years.”

Mid West Planning Ltd cited the time limits set out in Section 171B of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

They concluded: “It is asserted that the evidence put forward in this statement is conclusive and therefore no enforcement action may be taken, and a certificate of lawful existing use and development should be granted for the development of the existing rural building and use of it from domestic outbuilding to an independent dwellinghouse.”

Telford & Wrekin Council granted the licence acknowledging that the home had ‘existed for a continuous period of at least four years’ prior to the submission of the application.

They accepted that the time within which enforcement action could have been taken had now expired.

“The development is therefore immune for enforcement action under section 171B of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 and is now considered lawful,” the council concluded.